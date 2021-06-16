Habitat for Humanity dedicated a newly constructed home at 1233 West Fourth St. in Red Wing on Saturday, June 12 th . The home was constructed last year for Teresa Knutson and her children Tristin and Teagan. The family was able to move into the home in February, but the dedication was delayed due to COVID-19.
The dedication ceremony included prayers and scriptures by retired Pastor and current Habitat Director and Treasurer Roger Johnson. Bob Hawley, Executive Director, Bob Bidon, Construction Manager, and John Parkes, Construction Advisor thanked the Knutson family, volunteers and donors for contributions and their cooperation in making the home a reality.
Special recognition was given to the Goodhue County Habitat "Go 2 Crew" for their efficient and dedicated volunteer labor to build the home under COVID-19 restrictions. The Knutson home was made possible by 2,091 hours of volunteer labor from approximately 66 volunteers.
Critical sponsors for the home included Associated Bank, Whirlpool National, CCF Bank, Sherwin Williams, Simpson Strong-Tie, Yale Locks, Scheider Electric, Levelor Blinds and DuPont. In-kind donors included KC Flueger Construction, Mike Hanson Taping, Creative Concrete, Ziemer Heating and Cooling, Knobelsdorf Electric and Cree Lighting.
Tracy Bible, Director and Vice-President and Nic Abney, Acting President presented Teresa with symbolic gifts and the keys to the home.
Teresa and her family members and friends helped construct the house. She purchased the house utilizing financing from the USDA Rural Development program, Habitat for Humanity of Minnesota and Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity. Teresa expressed her appreciation to Habitat, to Bob Bidon, Construction Manager and to the “Go 2 Team” for their dedicated work on the home.