November 1945
Paced by Johnny Salzman, Bob Charlson, and Jerry Gunhus the Kenyon High School basketball team opened the 1945-46 season with a thrilling 28-25 victory over Morristown.
As Kenyon youth, we are interested in maintaining a clean, wholesome, recreational program.
Therefore, we feel that this attempt to bring in the liquor evil is detrimental to our whole youth experience. We appeal to the adults to vote against the licensing of intoxicating liquors. From the Executive Council of the Kenyon High School youth temperance council. Dwain Vangsness, Alice Dyrdahl, Aralyne Hilstad and Joan Cole.
November 1960
Kenyon’s 1960 population of 1,624 became official with the release of the final canvas figures.
The village count was down 27 from the 1950 figure of 1,651.
Dick Anderson has been selected to be the new Scoutmaster by the Troop Committee of Boy Scouts of Kenyon. Anderson has a good background for this position as he attained the rank of Star Scout and Assistant Scoutmaster in hometown of Blooming Prairie.
November 1970
Jerry Berg, who is the new coach of the Kenyon B team, saw his team take an impressive 54-26 victory over the St. Charles B team. After building up an early lead, he used a large number of players in the game.
The Kenyon wrestling team lost its first outing of the season to Medford. Dan Torgerson had a pin for the Vikings. Other winners were Jeff Floren, Ty Benson, Rick Galley, and Clark Westvik.