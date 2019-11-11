Community Alert



Two members of the K-W Band, Katie VanEpps and Matthew Helland, performed at the St. Olaf honors band festival held at St. Olaf College, Nov. 9. Helland is a French horn player in the band, while VanEpps plays the flute. The Festival of Bands brings high school musicians together with a known artist to work with the students. The guest conductor for the event was Alfred L. Watkins of Marietta, Georgia. (Photo courtesy of Claire Larson)
