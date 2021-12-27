Happy Birthday to Jeff Lurken, Katie Gillen and Char Nicolai, who all celebrate their birthday this past week.
Dick Truman and his grandson, Elijah, delivered me a nice load of wood last Friday. It was nice to see those two guys, and little Elijah couldn’t be cuter. He was a good helper for grandpa with unloading and stacking the wood. Thanks, Dick! I’ll think of you guys when I have a nice fire in the fireplace this winter.
Katie and Ryan Block were Wednesday visitors at the farm. We visited Julie at KSL, and Katie picked up her lefse for Christmas, and then we enjoyed lunch at Lacey’s in Kenyon. We went to the farm and had fun exchanging gifts and hanging out.
I had coffee with Julie and her kitchen crew a couple of times this week. The dining room looked so nice and festive for Christmas Eve, with each table decorated with a beautiful centerpiece. Thanks to Jana and her staff for making the dining room look so pretty for the residents.
Faye Noble and her family celebrated Christmas on December 12 at her home, with Mike and Linda, and their kids and grandkids, Lynn and Russ and their family, plus some great-grandkids as well. Lynn and Megan took care of the cooking, and I’m sure it was delicious.
Julie and Maggie enjoyed the KW Elementary Christmas Concert “Sing For Joy, Fa, La, La, La, La” on Monday evening. Little Ariana Wagner stole the show with her numerous solos and speaking parts. It was extra special because Ariana’s Grandma Holland was able to attend. It was another standing room only concert which was enjoyed by everyone. Thanks to Jan Strand for another great concert, and thanks to Amanda for sharing her sweet kiddos with us.
Kris and Ron Mills hosted the Aase Christmas at their home on Friday night. We had five little boys who made the evening so fun and exciting. Henry and Calvin really had fun playing the Dirty Dice game, while little Gavin, Otto and Everett are a bit too young yet, but helped out retrieving gifts for all of us. It’s so much fun having little ones at Christmastime. We enjoyed traditional lutefisk, meatballs and potatoes, as well as Julie’s delicious lefse and rommegrot. Thanks so much for hosting, Ron and Kris.
Christmas Eve services were held at Moland on Friday night. I wish I would have been there to hear Jeneane Rushton play the old pump organ. She has been eyeing that organ all fall, and commenting that she really would like to try playing it. Well, she did on Christmas Eve, so I hope we can hear her play it again some time this winter.
Maggie, Brennen and all the dogs spent Christmas Day at Julie and JB’s. It was an extra special day for all of them to be together. Gifts, laughs, and lots of puppy licks, along with a fair amount of barking, and always good food, thanks to Maggie. It was a very Merry Christmas.
Faye Noble visited with Mark and Rose on Friday, and they had a little Christmas celebration of their own exchanging gifts.
Bob and Brian made their “maiden voyage” to the lakes in Faribault on Saturday. Bob caught a few fish, but Brian got skunked. The lakes, of course, are not fully iced over, so the guys couldn’t go out as far as they would have liked to, but they still had a good time.
Brianna and Dylan hosted the Mills’ Christmas on Christmas Day at their home. Krissy, Ron, and Karen Mills were there to celebrate and have fun with those two little guys.
Moland Church Services for January 2022 are as follows: Sunday, January 2, 10:30 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Deborah Lyanga. January 9 – NO WORSHIP SERVICES AT MOLAND. January 16 – Sunday School at 9:30 followed by Worship and Holy Communion at 10:30 with Pastor Deborah Lyanga. Saturday, January 22 – 5 p.m. Family Night Worship followed by potluck and board games. January 23 – NO WORSHIP AT MOLAND. Sunday, January 30 – 9:30 Sunday School followed by 10:30 worship.
I was sad to hear that our cousin, Janet Aase Donner, passed away last week. Janet was the daughter of Stanley and Irene Aase. She had been ill for the last many years with cancer. Plans are for a Celebration of Life on January 29, which is her birthday. Back when we were young, we grew up with our cousins, and with Stanley and Irene’s kids being around the same age as us kids, we spent a lot of time together. They were either at our house, or we were at their house. It was great! Mary and I always looked up to Janet because she was a couple of years older than us, and had that beautiful red hair! She will be missed by her husband, Bill, and kids, Carissa and Erin, and David and Luke. Sincere sympathy to them as well as her brothers, Bernie, Merlan, Lauren, and Brian.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.