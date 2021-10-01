The St. Olaf Band will perform at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. as part of its 2021 Midwest tour.
The St. Olaf Band, conducted by Dr. Timothy Mahr, is the oldest music organization at St. Olaf College in Northfield, a campus internationally renowned for its high caliber of musical ensembles.
Kenyon-Wanamingo High School alumna Katie Van Epps plays flute in the band and looks forward to bringing the tour to her hometown.
This will be the band's first opportunity to perform for live audiences since February 2020, when music on the St. Olaf College campus — and around the world — stopped. The St. Olaf Band will be the first St. Olaf ensemble to resume the touring tradition.
Kenyon was among the stops on the St. Olaf Band’s first tour in 1904, when horse-drawn sleighs were used to transport luggage and instrument cases. The St. Olaf Band has toured nationally since 1904 and internationally since 1906, when they performed a four-week, 30-concert tour of Norway, making them the first American collegiate band to tour Europe. The band has subsequently toured several times in Norway, Great Britain, Japan, central Europe, and most recently in Australia and New Zealand in 2018. In 2021, the St. Olaf Band was awarded the American Prize for their 2020 tour program, “Imagining Peace.”
This tour’s program, …with reverence and hope, will feature various works for wind band including music by Jack Stamp, Eric Ewazen, Edward Elgar, Timothy Mahr, and a premiere performance of Cathy Likhuta’s Planet B. The program will also feature student soloists and conductors.
“People need the arts in their lives not only to entertain, but to take you to a place where you can reflect and come away with a new understanding of the world around you,” says Mahr. “It's important to acknowledge what we've been through, and we look forward to performing again on tour.”
Tickets for the St. Olaf Band tour are free for all students and $10 for adults. A discount is available for groups of 10 or more. Tickets may be purchased at stolaf.edu/tickets/band or at the door.
Stay up-to-date by following the St. Olaf Band on Facebook and Instagram. Visit the St. Olaf Band website for more information on the band.