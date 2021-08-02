August 1946
A voluntary ban on public gatherings likely to attract children under 15 was requested this week by Dr. R. R. Moses, village health officer, to forestall any polio outbreak.
To date, no cases have been reported in this immediate community. If parents cooperate by keeping their children at home and away from public gatherings, it will not be necessary to enforce a strict quarantine.
The safest place for children during the polio epidemic is in their yards.
A 1938 Chevrolet Coupe belonging to Frank Callister was stolen on Tues. Evening while it was parked on Main St. The State Patrol and other officials have been notified of the theft, but no trace of the car has been reported.
August 1961
Members of the Kenyon High School Class of 1956 held their five-year class reunion at the Kenyon VFW Auditorium. A program was held with George Derscheid and Paul Voxland in charge.
Those who attended the Green Lake Bible Camp from the Holden/Dale parish were Bette Anderson, Jeanne Jacobson, Sonia Jacobson, and Jean Aaker from Holden, and Denzil Flaten from Dale.
August 1971
The Dennison-Vang Lutheran parish will hold a Service of Installation at Vang when Rev. Jeno Weisz will be installed as pastor. Weisz, a native of Hungary, succeeds Dr. Terrence Fretheim, who is now at Luther Theological Seminary in St. Paul.
The Holden Community Park will be dedicated on Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. The dedication program will include musical numbers, a history of the park, a speaker, and the dedication. A supper of beef stew with vegetables and corn on the cob will be served before the dedication.