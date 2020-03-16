The last meeting of the Aspelund Ever-Readies was held at 6:30 p.m. March 8 at Holden Church, were club members collected food items to bring to the food shelf.
The Armstrong family put together a basket for the Hog Roast. It was also demonstration night. There were three demonstrations at the last meeting; Madelyn Wehe showed the club how to make a bird feeder, Hanna Gudnecht showed a demonstration on how to do needle art and Brayden Rassmauson did a demonstration on how to make a lava lamp.
—Evelyn Sheffler, reporter