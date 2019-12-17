December 1944
Scoutmaster George Hanson was in charge of the investiture of two new boys into the scout troop as Tenderfoot Scouts. They are Robert Frigaard and John Cole.
Charles Amundson, 10-year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Amundson, is recovering from an accident that might have proven fatal. A scarf he was wearing around his neck became caught in an electric pump causing strangulation. Prompt action by the boy’s mother saved his life when she was able to cut the scarf from his neck.
December 1959
New officers for Girl Scout Troop 173 are Diane Tollefson, scribe; Donna Larson, secretary-treasurer and Gail Veblen and Sharon Finnesgaard, librarians.
The Hiawatha Conference will become an eight-team circuit. Joining the conference are St. Charles, Stewartville, and Plainview. Farmington is withdrawing from the conference to join one with schools in the Minneapolis area.
December 1969
The Kenyon Board of Education decided to join with the Wanamingo district in hiring a speech therapist. Wayne Hertle of Blooming Prairie has been hired for the position.
Members of the aviation class of Kenyon High School visited the North Central Airlines building at Twin Cities International Airport. Class members who made the trip are Ross Hiner, Dave Bauer, Doug Hughes, Dale Pechacek, Gary Lee, Robert Finnesgaard, Terry Forsberg and Mark Walker.