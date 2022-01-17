K-W 2001 Boys Basketball State Championship Team celebrates 20th reunion Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Jan 17, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The K-W 2001 Boys Basketball State Championship Team will be celebrating their 20th reunion Jan. 28. Members of the 2001 team will be recognized at halftime of the varsity boys basketball game.All friends, family, community members, and Knights fans are invited to attend! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Basketball Game Championship Team Reunion Sport Basketball Fan Boy Varsity Halftime Jennifer.Sweet Author email Load comments Trending Now Turnaround for K-W boys basketball fueled by 8-player senior class Kenyon High School monument: 'A piece of history to be proud of' K-W superintendent interviews for Faribault superintendent position A new year at Kenyon Public Library Boys basketball: Hayfield 44, Kenyon-Wanamingo 40 Upcoming Events Jan 18 Burger Basket Night Tue, Jan 18, 2022 Jan 19 KW Choir Waffle Feed Fundraiser Wed, Jan 19, 2022 Jan 19 Storytime Wed, Jan 19, 2022 Jan 19 Wednesday Wear Wed, Jan 19, 2022 Jan 19 Legion Dinner Fundraiser Wed, Jan 19, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices