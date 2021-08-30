Kenyon Literary Guild to meet Sept. 13 Michelle Vlasak Michelle Vlasak Author email Aug 30, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Kenyon Literary Guild will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 at the First Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon.Hosted by the officers, the program will be presented by Jan Schmidt. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kenyon Literary Guild Jan Schmidt Program First Lutheran Church Officer Michelle Vlasak Author email Load comments Trending Now Mayo Clinic responds to increased COVID-19 activity in southeast Minnesota region Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools welcomes new staff for 2021-22 school year GALLERY: Weekend festivities draw crowds to the Boulevard of Roses Verlaine Alice Duncan K-W to School Board: don't make masks mandatory Upcoming Events Aug 30 Red Cross Blood Drive Mon, Aug 30, 2021 Aug 30 Beau Chant Music Concert Mon, Aug 30, 2021 Aug 31 Red Cross Blood Drive Tue, Aug 31, 2021 Aug 31 Burger Basket Night Tue, Aug 31, 2021 Sep 1 Wednesday Wear Wed, Sep 1, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices