Cody Ostertag was the youngest recipient out of 10 to be awarded a heifer calf at the Minnesota Beef Expo Oct. 17 - 20. The Beef Expo is one of the premier beef industry events in the region each fall. The event continues to grow each year.
Cody is 12 years old and lives on a small hobby farm in Kenyon with his younger sister and parents, Ben and Dana Ostertag. Ben and Dana own a registered Angus herd of 20 cows. Growing up around the cattle industry has inspired Cody to start his own beef herd of quality show cattle.
"At just 10 years old I had enough money saved to purchase my own Angus show heifer," Cody wrote in an essay listed as a requirement in an application to the competition. "My responsibilities at home were endless, but I loved everything about raising and showing my first show heifer."
With the help of his parents, he attended numerous cattle shows and clinics where he learned about nutrition, daily care, fitting and showmanship. He is also involved in 4-H, General Livestock Quiz Bowl team, football, basketball, track, Church Youth Group and currently serves as the council representative for Goodhue County 4-H. Cody is also a member of the Minnesota Angus Association and the American Angus Association.
Awarding heifer calves to youth is part of the Minnesota Youth Beef Experience Program (MYBEP). Each year cattle producers from across the region generously donate heifers to help young cattle enthusiasts get their feet wet in the beef business.
Each winner is responsible for raising, breeding and maintaining animal records. Recipients are also in charge of providing monthly progress reports to his/her mentor, the breed representative and the Minnesota Beef Expo for one year. The breeders who donated heifers will also serve as mentors to MYBEP youth. Mentors provide youth information needed to grow in the beef industry.
In order to be eligible, applicants must be from 12-16 years old, be a 4-H, FFA or junior breed association member and live in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota or Wisconsin.
Since the program began in 2004, Midwest beef producers have donated over 130 heifers.
In the future, Cody plans to continue to show beef cattle and promote the beef industry, join the Kenyon-Wanamingo FFA chapter and further his involvement in the Minnesota Angus Association by holding leadership positions. After high school, he plans to attend college for animal science and commit to educating others about the importance of the beef industry.
Cody said he is excited to learn more about the beef industry and encourages everyone to learn and become involved in any way they can.
"It's a fun opportunity where you get to meet a lot of people who are also involved in the beef industry," Cody adds. "By the end of it you make a lot of friends, while having a lot of fun. In the future I want to keep growing my herd and when I'm older I want to have a lot of cattle."
Dana is confident in her son's abilities to grow as a member of the beef industry.
"It's a great way for him to get out there and meet people in the cattle industry and promote it," Dana concludes. "He's obviously young, but he can do it."