Mantorville Theatre Company will perform its first summer melodrama, “A Schreck in the Night” or “Yes! We Have Nosferatu" Friday, June 11 to Sunday, June 27, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. It is open seating but attendees may make a reservation if desired by leaving a message at 507-635-5420. Masks are welcome/encouraged but not required for attendees who have been vaccinated.
Excited to be open and anxious to welcome audiences back to the theatre, the MTC board decided admission is to be by freewill donation for this show. A press release states the MTC board hopes folks will be generous but they also want to ensure all the area theatre buffs can join for the reopening.
“A Schreck in the Night” or “Yes! We Have Nosferatu” was written by Greg Miller and is directed by Nan Strauss. An archaeologist’s sweet daughter must decide what to do with her deceased father’s precious collection of relics when, unbeknownst to her, a pair of scoundrels have their minds set on robbing her blind.
The cast members include Hannah Olson as Sonia Smithson, Stephanie Neher as Armanda Legg, Brian Bedard as Philonius A. Sault, Carl Benson as Count Schreck, Seth Petersen as Willy and Doreen Coleman as Maria the gypsy.
The second melodrama will be “A Curse Comes Home” or “Professor Pembroke’s Predicament” running July 9-25. The third is “A. Sault on the Senses” or “A Medium at Large”, running Aug. 6-22.
For more information about the Mantorville Theatre Company go to mantorvilletheatrecompany.com and/or follow on Facebook.