The Aspelund Ever-Readies 4-H club held a meeting at Holden Church on Nov. 10. Sophia Poquette spoke about the Goodhue County General Livestock Judging team. The team was grand champion overall senior team at the Minnesota State Fair. The Goodhue County General Livestock Judging Team will go on to judge at the North American International Livestock Expo. The 4-H club donated $100 to the members of this team on their trip and wonderful experience. The members of the Aspelund Ever-Readies 4-H club made Christmas cards that will be given to residents of the Kenyon Sunset Home. Nov. 14, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. there will be a fall project development meeting at the fairgrounds in Zumbrota. There was a Dairy Project Bowl meeting at Ag Partners in Goodhue on Nov. 21. There will be an officer and volunteer training from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 at My Savior’s Lutheran Church in Zumbrota. The Aspelund Ever-Readies will be participating in “Adopt-A-Family” this year and we will be donating gifts and food for our assigned family at our next meeting. The next meeting of the Aspelund Ever-Readies will be held at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Holden Church. (Photo courtesy of Aspelund Ever-Readies)