October 1944
Two young men from this community have been reported killed in action in France according to messages received by the next of kin from the War Dept. Lowett Hauge of Dennison was reported killed in action in France on Sept. 9. Palmer Hofdahl of Moland was reported killed in France Sept. 3. His brother Sanford Hofdahl was wounded in France about two months ago and is recuperating in a hospital in England.
Ewana Huseth, daughter of Ole and Alvina Huseth, who is in Colonial Hospital in Rochester is reported to be the same. Ewana has an infection in one of her legs and it has been necessary for her to have several blood transfusions.
October 1959
A 2-year-old girl who wandered from her yard with a puppy was responsible for an intensive search by her parents, neighbors and members of the Kenyon Volunteer Fire Department. Pamela Grose wandered away sometime midmorning on Friday. When called she failed to answer and a search was started. The little girl was sound in a 50 acre corn field across the road from the Grose home by Orville Barsness of the Kenyon Fire Deptartment. She had been missing for about two hours.
Homecoming Queen Virginia Hennen was crowned at an all school pep fest on Thursday evening. Attendants were Barbara Bohan, Beth Peterson, Mary Gunhus, and Betty Helgeson.
October 1969
The Kenyon High School band attended the University Band Day at the University of Minnesota. The KHS band was one of 50 to attend the game and see Minnesota play Ohio University. They performed as part of a mass band at half time with the University Band.
Safety Patrol members at Kenyon Elementary School are Ricky Eggert, Cresse Buckingham, Wayne Brandt, Danny Hanson, Wendy Cole, Lynette Estrem, Susan Hanson, Candy Albright, Elaine Parsons and Ann Nesseth.