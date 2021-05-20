There is no longer a statewide requirement to wear face coverings in most settings. However, other federal, state, or local laws may require face coverings in some settings, and businesses may set their own requirements. Additionally, Minnesota's Safe Learning Plan, along with the existing face covering guidance for schools and child care settings, remain in effect through the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
Unvaccinated people
People who are not vaccinated, including children, are not required to wear face coverings indoors or outdoors by state executive order, but are at risk for getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. It is strongly recommended that anyone who is not fully vaccinated continue to wear face coverings indoors in businesses, public settings, and when around people from other households, as well as outdoors when social distancing cannot be maintained.
Vaccinated people
People who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear face coverings indoors or outdoors.
Certain settings may have specific federal, state, and/or local legal requirements that require face coverings.
Businesses and entities can also set their own face covering rules, and workers and customers may be legally required to follow those requirements.
A person is fully vaccinated for COVID-19 when they have had two doses of vaccine in a two-dose series or one dose in a one-dose series, and it has been at least two weeks since the final dose of vaccine.
Goodhue County updates
There have been 32 new positive cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths in Goodhue County since the last email update on May 13.
An additional 439 people in Goodhue County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,088 more people have now completed the vaccine series. Data reported as of May 18,
82,561 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Goodhue County and 5.8% of tests have been positive.
This data is the total number of COVID-19 tests completed in Goodhue County residents, and the percentage of those tests that come back positive. Some people are tested more than once. Individual cases (people who test positive for COVID-19) are only counted once, regardless of how many times they test positive. This data represents the positivity rate for the entire course of the pandemic