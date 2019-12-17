Wanamingo Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts

Both the Wanamingo Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts participated in a community service project for the Channel One Food Bank Program, Scouting for Food drive in November. They collected just over 220 pounds of food donations from Wanamingo residents. Pictured from left to right, front, Jacob Coffey. Middle, Peder Husbyn, Dustin Husbyn, Benjamin Dierks, Joe Coffey Jr and Amy Husbyn. Back, Ron Friedrich, Brandon Dierks and Eric Dierks. (Photo courtesy of Wanamingo Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts)
Load comments