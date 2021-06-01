June 1946
The fiftieth senior class to graduate from Kenyon High School will receive their diplomas in the high school auditorium. The processional was played by Miss Doris Weeks. LaVonne Derscheid gave the Salutatory address, followed by Patricia Dyrdahl’s Valedictory address.
Two members of the first Kenyon High School, graduating class, were in attendance, Mrs. O. C. Cole of Kenyon and the Hon. Roy Hilton of St. Paul and spoke briefly at the graduation exercises.
Forty-six members of the class, with two in absentia, were presented with diplomas. Duane Wallaker and Curtis Helland are in the armed forces, and their diplomas were presented to relatives. Class member Robert Carlaw, who completed his high school requirements while in the service and was recently discharged, graduated with his class.
June 1961
Sixty members of the senior class of Kenyon High School will receive their diplomas at exercises held in the school auditorium. Because of the construction work at the school, admittance to the building will be through the south door.
Helen Luebke will play the processional. Lois Estrem will deliver the Salutatory address, followed by Cheryl Vermilyea giving the Valedictory speech.
Midshipman First Class Darrel Gonyea is scheduled to graduate on June 7 from the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, MD. He will receive a bachelor of science degree and be commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the U. S. Marine Corps.
June 1971
Fifty-five seniors of Kenyon High School received their diplomas in the high school gymnasium during Sunday afternoon commencement exercises.
The Kenyon High School band, under the direction of Gary Skundberg, played the processional march. Dr. R. Galen Hanson of Benson, MN., was the guest speaker for the event. Grant Meese spoke for the Class of 1971.
The weatherman smiled favorably on the Kenyon Memorial Day observance. The Kenyon Cemetery was a carpet of green manicured by Sexton Clarence Sande and dotted with flags on the graves of departed military personnel. Honorary Parade Marshal for the day was World War I veteran Alfred Berquam. Mark Hegseth, a Vietnam War veteran, served as program chairman.