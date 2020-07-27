July 1945
Hardy Foss emerged the hero of last Sunday’s 12 inning game, which found Kenyon defeating Lewiston 3-2. In the bottom of the twelfth Foss hit a sizzling ground ball to drive in Sig Aase from third base with the winning run.
From Luzon, Philippines-Haven’t received the Leader as yet. My address has changed so much it is hard to follow along. It sure will be nice to read the local paper again. When I got over here, I was transferred into the Signal Corps. I wish you could send some good old Minnesota climate.
It really gets hot. Pfc. Lloyd Musgjerd.
July 1960
The Holden Male Quartet of Maurice Flom, Arnold Flom, Kenneth Flom, and Joel Quam entertained Sognalog delegates with several Norwegian songs during the National Sognalog of America held at the Kenyon High School.
By a vote of 720-626, voters approved a $795,000 school bond to build an addition to the present high school. The new part of the school will provide space for home economic classes, science classes, music rooms, industrial arts and agricultural classes—also new locker rooms and gymnasium.
July 1970
A1C Donald Skillestad was recently nominated as Outstanding Airman of the Month of the 5th Organizational Maintenance Squadron. He has been stationed at Minot AFB since Sept. 1969.