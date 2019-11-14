River Stories, a poem by Faribault poet Audrey Kletscher Helbling, is among poems selected for the 2019-20 Mankato Poetry Walk & Ride. The public art project currently features 41 poems posted on signs throughout Greater Mankato.
Helbling’s poem will be displayed for the next two years along the Minnesota River Trail in the heart of downtown Mankato near Reconciliation Park. This marks the fifth poem by Helbling selected for the project. Hear her most recent poem by calling 507-403-4038 and entering 406 when prompted.
The Mankato Poetry Walk & Ride is a competitive process which challenges Minnesota poets to pen poems of no more than 18 lines with a limit of 40 characters per line. Helbling’s River Stories is a short nine-line poem. Her poetry has previously published in anthologies, magazines, newspapers, on billboards, in poet-artist collaborations and more.