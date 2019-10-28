Motorists using the Hwy 60 west bridge over Hwy 52 at Zumbrota will encounter changes in the traffic lanes, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The traffic lanes have been shifted to the north to accommodate two 11-feet-6-inch lanes in each direction. Temporary markers are in place and until permanent striping is done in the future.
The south side of the bridge is closed off from traffic with barrels and barricades, but other barriers may be put in place at a later date to ensure traffic does not travel on the south side or eastbound lane.
A northbound Hwy 52 vehicle carrying equipment damaged several bridge beams in early October. No damage to the bridge was reported before Oct. 9, when it was noticed by MnDOT. Temporary traffic signals were put in place to allow traffic to allow a single lane of traffic to take turns crossing as a precautionary measure.
MnDOT plans to continue periodic inspections of the bridge until a determination is made on how to repair or replace the bridge is made.
The intersection at Hwy 60 west and Hwy 52 sees an average of approximately 4,000 vehicles per day.