Kenyon, MN (55946)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.