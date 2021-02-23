February 1946
Kenyon village has acquired lots on the south side of Fourth Street for the city's demountable houses from the national government. The 20 units are embraced in three two-story units. These houses are available from Illinois and will be demounted, transported here and set-up by the government at its expense.
The Holden Hi-Lights 4-H Club held their monthly meeting at the Dovre School. The following program was given: Marilyn Hope and Runice Hennen sang a song, Doris Hope gave a reading, Audrey Hennen talked on the topic of "Washington," Irene Langemo gave a reading, and demonstration on the care of shoes by Robert Hope. Evelyn Voxland, reporter.
February 1961
The Kenyon FFA Parliamentary Procedure team won the Region 8 Championship and qualified them for the state contest in May. Team members include Lloyd Kispert, Ronald Huseth, Donald Vanderhyde, Mike Davidson, Charles Gaasedelen, Merle Cunningham, Donald Hauge, Bernard Overby, George Voxland, and Harold Remme.
The Kenyon High School One-Act play team won a Superior rating in District 4 competition and is the alternate representative in the Region One Contest. The one-act play "Riders to the Sea" was directed by Norbert Mills of the KHS English and speech department. Members of the cast are Stephanie Voxland, Nancy Meyer, David Lenway, Mary Dalbotten, Sue Albright, Linda Schoonover, Jeannine Heil, John Dokken, and Steve Kispert.
February 1971
The 22nd Annual Dorian Instrumental Festival will be held at Luther College. Invited to participate from this area are Gail Bonhus and Guy Underdahl from Kenyon, and Barbara Haller from Wanamingo.
One of the most faithful among Kenyon's athletic teams’ supporters is Mrs. Esther Stockmo, 74-year-old cheerleader of the Senior Citizen contingency. Esther attended every football game last fall and missed only one basketball game this winter. Mrs. Stockmo has followed Kenyon High School athletic teams since the days her nephews, the Charlson boys, competed in sports. Her greatest thrill was attending the State Basketball Tournament last year to cheer for her Kenyon team.