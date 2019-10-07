Noble Knights of the Week - Oct. 9

Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School’s Noble Knights of the Week are, front, from left, Bradlee Nelson, kindergarten, Megan Sabrowsky; Sadie Engen, grade 1, Tony Donkers; Freddy Ramirez, grade 1,  Cathy Stark; Lilly Richards, grade 2,  Renee Hildebrandt and Gracie Bozvay-Curley, grade 2,  Deb Hinrichs. Back, Bailey Arnold, grade 3,  Val Ashland; Avery Tupa, grade 3,  Sandy Sahl; Sage Ament, grade 3, Rhonda Thesing; Corbin Dressel, grade 4, Krista Betcher and Jagur Walker, grade 4, Jake Wieme. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Public Schools)

