Noble Knights of the Week - Jan. 15

Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School's Noble Knights of the Week are, front, from left, Thorn Wolf, kindergarten, Megan Sabrowsky; Beau Callahan, kindergarten, Tanya Short; Leia Patterson, kindergarten, Krista Swanson; Isaac Caron, first grade, Tony Donkers and Blake Feidt, first grade, Cathy Stark. Back, Mason Stoppel, second grade, Renee Hildebrandt; Anthony Hauer, second grade, Deb Hinrichs; Piper Benbrooks, third grade, Val Ashland; Zachary Potvin, third grade, Sandy Sahl; Seth Nystuen, third grade, Rhonda Thesing and Charlie Werner, fourth grade, Jena LeTourneau. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Public Schools)
