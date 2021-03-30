March 1946
The Class of ‘46’ is letting the school know they intend to graduate. They have decided on the class motto of “On the Youth of Today Rests the Democracy of Tomorrow.” After having many different flowers suggested, the white rose was chosen as the class flower. Following tradition, maroon and gold are the class colors.
Denzil Gene was the name given to Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Flaten’s son at a baptism service conducted by Rev. Virgil Foss. Sponsors were Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Flom, Melvin Heltne and Bertha Severson.
March 1961
An open house will be held at the Kenyon Veterinary Clinic. Dr. W. A. Bohan and Dr. M. F. Kirchhoff have moved into their new clinic building located north of the Security State Bank.
The cement block clinic building is modern in every respect, having offices, an operating room for small animals, a kennel room, and a laboratory.
Following the groundbreaking for the new Kenyon High School addition, heavy equipment went to work to clear the property of trees and prepare the ground for construction work.
March 1971
The following will be confirmed at St. John’s United Church of Christ: Debra Bauer, Delicie Bauer, Kaye Budde, David Bultman, Mary Bultman, Donnley Bultman, Dawn Covert, Barbara Dicke, Heidi Dierking, Vicky Erickson, Kim Hildebrandt, Keith Keller, Daniel Little, Roger Meyer, Wayne Mueller, Cheri Schwake, Gerald Tatge, and Mervin Tatge.
The Cherry Grove Busy Gophers met at the town hall with Rony Gomez, the AFS student from Kenyon High School, the guest speaker. Demonstrations were given by Darwin Crouse, James Malloy, and Chandra Henslin. Sherry Graf and Jack Sabin were in charge of recreation.