The city of Wanamingo has taken significant measures to protect the public and staff as the COVID-19 outbreak has persisted over the last several months. The Statewide and Goodhue County positivity rates have been trending upward and like the community, the city of Wanamingo has been impacted by COVID-19.
Wanamingo continues to be adequately staffed, but to ensure it continues to provide critical and essential services, the Mayor and City staff have discussed adjusted work schedules and work arrangements to reduce transmission.
In addition, to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, effective Monday, Nov. 23 city offices will remain open, but visitors are encouraged to schedule an appointment. This will remain in effect until the end of the year. Utility payments can be placed in the drop box in front of City Hall.
You can schedule an appointment with staff by calling 507-824-2477 or emailing cityadministrator@cityofwanamingo.com. All services which can be conducted via email or over the phone are strongly encouraged.
For those visiting City Hall, staff will continue to request that visitors self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms, that a face covering be worn at all times and social distancing is maintained.
The City asks you to follow these recommendations to support the health and safety of our community.