Noble Knights of the Week - Feb. 5

Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School’s Noble Knights of the Week are, front, from left, Daniel Richards, kindergarten, Megan Sabrowsky; Macey Fitcher, kindergarten, Krista Swanson; Tyce Taylor, first grade, Tony Donkers and Sawyer Overend, first grade, Cathy Stark. Back, Parker Miller, second grade, Renee Hildebrandt; Shauna Meyer, second grade, Deb Hinrichs; Naomi Chmelik, third grade, Sandy Sahl; Abisai Cortez, third grade, Rhonda Thesing and Tyler Raths, fourth grade, Jena LeTourneau. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School)
Load comments