SOW 5-28-21

Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School Noble Knights of the Week for May 28, picture from left, Nathan Flom, first grade, Megan Sabrowsky; Alaria Hunt, first grade, Megan Sabrowsky; Riley Morris, second grade, Renee Hildebrandt; Egan Grant, third grade, Sandy Sahl; Isaac Mills, fourth grade, Jena LeTourneau and Abisai Cortez, fourth grade, Jake Wieme. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School)
Load comments