The following students have been placed on Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Kenyon — Monica Ellingson, Honor List; Madeline McCauley, High Honor List and Mara Quam, Honor List
Wanamingo — Elizabeth Illg, Honor List
West Concord — Tatyanna Bond, Honor List
To be eligible for the High Honors List, students must achieve a 4.0 straight "A" average, earn a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.