The following students have been placed on Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Kenyon — Monica Ellingson, Honor List; Madeline McCauley, High Honor List and Mara Quam, Honor List

Wanamingo — Elizabeth Illg, Honor List

West Concord — Tatyanna Bond, Honor List

To be eligible for the High Honors List, students must achieve a 4.0 straight "A" average, earn a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List

To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.

