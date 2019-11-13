November 1944
Staff Sgt. Lorrie H. Ugland has been cited by Admiral Chester W. Nimtz of the United States Navy for “Initiative, courage, and devotion to duty in action in the Rabaul area of the Pacific.”
Kenyon High School homecoming queen was Audrey Kindseth and the king was Gerald Kispert. Class attendants were: Junior Class: Bernice Kyllo and Maurice Brenna, Sophomore Class: Alice Dyrdahl and Donavan Schaper, Freshman Class: Vylice Bell and Gerald Schwake.
November 1959
Word has been received of the passing of Elnathan C. Gates of Minneapolis. The son of Dr. and Mrs. J. A. Gates, he spent his early years in Kenyon and was the owner of the Kenyon Telephone Exchange prior to its affiliation with the Minnesota Telephone Company of which he was president.
The Kenyon High School Band has completed a very successful magazine drive again this year. Top salespeople were Chuck Sands and Jean Luebke. Profits from the magazine sales are used for various band activities.
November 1969
Speakers at the Holden Lutheran Church Father-Son Banquet were Tom Cronin, Rod Carew and Johnny Goryl of the Minnesota Twins. Special guest was Tom Kjos, an old time local baseball player and manager of the Holden teams.
The Kenyon FFA repeated as District 15 FFA Livestock Judging Champions. The Kenyon team all placed in the top seven individually. Philip Maring won high individual honors, Grant Meese was third, Bob Finnesgaard placed sixth and James Sviggum placed seventh.