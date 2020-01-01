January 1945
War casualties, which brings the war closer to home, have been announced by the War Department in messages to next of kin. Heading the list is Pfc. Mark Rosenqvist who was killed in action in France. His brother Lt. Paul Rosenqvist was wounded in action in Belgium. Pvt. Howard Ostgaarden was seriously wounded in Germany. Sgt. Harold Hulebak was wounded in action in Germany. Pvt. Melvin Pagel was seriously wounded in action in France.
The Aspelund Ever Readies 4-Club held their December meeting at the Manton Voxland home. The program consisted of musical selections by Virginia Voxland and Ronald and Muriel Teigen; a Christmas piece by Paul Voxland, and singing by club members.
January 1960
Oscar E. Jorstad, who has been in the hardware business here for the past 40 years, has sold the store to his son Oscar L. Jorstad.
The Kenyon High School basketball team won the Blooming Prairie Invitational Holiday Tournament by defeating the Blossoms 58 to52. Three Vikings hit double figures. Wayne Flaten had 14 points followed by Jim Johnson and Tom Lieb with 13 points.
January 1970
The Jaycee Christmas Lighting Contest winner was awarded to the Robert Bjelland family. Receiving honorable mention were Ray Luedke, Glenn Ronning, John Salzman, Rudy Frigaard, Russ Lehman, Ervin Dale, and Clifford Voxland.
The Boards of Education of Hayfield and Dodge Center have held meetings regarding the merger of the two districts. The consensus of opinion of the two boards was to push for the merger. There is the possibility of a three way merger that would include the Claremont District.