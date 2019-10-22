Band Director, Claire Larson, along with Choir Director Stephanie Schumacher have organized a campaign that will raise scholarship funds for Kenyon-Wanamingo music students. Their campaign is known as "Hittin' the Road for a REASON!"
Claire will bike 20 miles and Stephanie will run 10 miles to school on Monday, Oct. 28, pending good weather.
Every dollar that is donated to their GoFundMe Campaign will help band and choir students appreciate music more than they already do by going on a music tour. There are 80 kids and four chaperones planning to go on this music tour to Nashville and St. Louis from March 19 through 23. There is a great itinerary of tourist shops in addition to a clinic at Vanderbilt University that they will attend.
"The last tour was in Norway. This year we are trying to stay closer to home so more people can be involved. This year we have had a great turnout," said Larson. "We are doing the 'Ride for a Reason' to raise funds to award scholarships for our students who might need a bit of extra help. We are willing to show how devoted we are to our students to make sure everyone has an opportunity."
The campaign goal is set at $500 and will award five deserving students $100 scholarships. Proceeds made from the silent auction at the Nov. 11 Winter Concert will add to scholarship contributions. Recipients will also be awarded with their scholarships at the concert.
Student applicants will submit a personal statement about the impact of music on their life. Scholarship recipients and their responses will be shared on the GoFundMe and Facebook event page. The one question they are asking students to respond to is, "How has music and performing in the KW Band and Choir positively impacted your high school experience and improved the quality of your life?" Deserving students will be chosen based on the quality of their response.