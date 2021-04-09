Red Wing Arts will hold its first Treasures on the Trails, an Earth Day finders-keepers art-in-nature program the morning of Sunday, April 18 through Saturday, April 24 in the afternoon. The free family-fun event offers an additional reason to explore Red Wing’s Trails during the week of the 51st annual Earth Day, which takes place on Thursday, April 22.
Red Wing Arts commissioned Frank and Bell Barr, longtime fairy home builders, of The Faerie House, to design and build 33 fairy homes that will be placed along Red Wing Trails. Treasure seekers can let the Fairies be their guides as they search for one of the whimsical homes hidden in plain sight. Once found, the fairies have granted permission to relocate their house to a human home. For those who don’t find a treasure or those who want to be sure to get one, fairy houses will be on sale at Red Wing Arts, located at 418 Levee St. (open Thursday through Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.).
Each day, three to five fairy houses will be placed on one of Red Wing’s picturesque trails. Clues will be posted on Red Wing Art’s social media pages each day (@redwingarts, #treasuretrailrwa). Treasure seekers won’t have to climb or “go out on a limb” to find the fairy houses. Red Wing trail information can be found at redwing.org/trails-parks.
Red Wing Arts Executive Director Emily Foos said, “Our community is alive with creativity! And through our new Treasures on the Trail, friends and family members of all ages are encouraged to connect with the wonders of nature that surround Red Wing. Earth Day is widely celebrated by many Red Wing organizations, including Red Wing Arts. We designed the week-long program to celebrate and bring attention to the arts, as well as the natural beauty of the Red Wings parks and greenways.”