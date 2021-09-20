The annual Stordahl Lutheran Church klubb supper is held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at 15049 County 12 Blvd., Zumbrota.
Menu includes klubb (potato dumplings), ham, scalloped potatoes, dinner roll, dessert bar and bottled water. Take out and curbside pick up only.
Cost is $15 for a two klubb meal, $17 for a four klubb meal and $10 for a klubbless meal.
To place to go orders for 12+ klubbs, call or text 507-218-7350 prior to Oct. 1.
Funded in part by Goodhue County Chapter of Thrivent Financial.