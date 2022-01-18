Happy Birthday this week to two special little guys in our family. On Jan. 19, Gavin Novak is going to be three! He’s getting so big and talking so well; I just love that little guy. Then on Jan. 20, little Otto Aase will be two years old. He’s rocking quite the mullet at this time, and couldn’t be any cuter. Happy Birthday boys!
Moving on to Jan. 21, the most famous twins in our family, Parker and Megan Jeseritz, will be celebrating their birthday. I really don’t want to believe that they’ll be 15 years old this year. They’re great kids and such good helpers at Dan and Carol’s house! Happy Birthday you guys!
I enjoyed a cup of that good Sunset Home Coffee on Wednesday with Julie and the kitchen gang!
On Thursday, David and Phyllis Derscheid and I enjoyed having lunch together at Lacey’s Kitchen and Cocktails. We also got caught up on what we’ve been busy with. The lunch was great, and we’ll be back.
On Tuesday, I helped Krissy babysit Gavin and Everett. We had a great time; Gavin was my little pal that day, and Everett stuck pretty close to Keke. We played with some of the toys they got for Christmas, and I’m amazed at how good Gavin is at taking apart his toy lawnmower and putting it back together. He’ll make a good mechanic someday maybe. Everett just couldn’t be a nicer little guy. I’m so happy to be able to spend time with these little boys. On Wednesday, Papa Ron spent the day with the boys! They love their Papa, so I’m sure they had a great time.
Julie and Maggie braved the not-so-nice weather and roads on Friday night and stopped out to Amanda’s for a belated Christmas gift exchange with Madrox, Autumn, and Arianna. Once again, Amanda was the ‘hostess with the mostesst’ with her signature banana daiquiris. Julie and Maggie supplied fruit, veggies, and pizza for the kiddos. An impromptu concert by the Wagner girls, and arm wrestling matches with Madrox rounded out the evening. Thank you, Amanda, for another great time. It’s fun to celebrate Christmas with the kids.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and many friends of Dennis Nerud. Dennis passed away on Jan. 9, and is survived by his wife, Debbie, two daughters, two grandkids, his mother, as well as siblings, and other relatives. Kris Mills, Nita Warner, Tammy Fletcher, and Lynda Barrett attended the visitation for Dennis on Wednesday evening.
On Friday, my friend, Pam Seaser, and I enjoyed lunch at El Loro Mexican Restaurant in Owatonna.
Julie and Marlys Syversen met on Saturday morning for coffee and another belated Christmas gift exchange. It had been quite awhile since the two had been together, so they had a lot to catch up on. Marlys made her delicious banana bread for Julie, so that was a lot of fun.
Pastor Deborah Lyanga of Owatonna led our Worship and Holy Communion on Sunday. She’s delightful. Next Saturday, Moland will have Family Night with potluck and board games to follow. NO CHURCH SERVICES on Sunday, Jan. 23. Jan. 30 – 9:30 a.m. Sunday School followed by Worship Services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, Sunday School at 9:30 followed by Worship and Holy Communion with Pastor Deborah Lyanga at 10:30 a.m.
Phyllis Derscheid was a coffee guest at Faye Noble’s last week. As Phyllis was leaving that day, Faye’s brother, Rodney, must have heard the coffee pot was on, so he stopped in for a visit and a cup of Faye’s good coffee.
Mike Noble was a Sunday visitor at his mom’s house. He plowed out her driveway, and went home with some good cookies! Sounds like a good deal to me.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.