The Kenyon Police Department has scheduled a community meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 to discuss the options of starting neighborhood watch groups in an attempt to reduce crime and suspicious activity in Kenyon and the surrounding area — as a result of the high number of thefts and vandalism incidents.
This informative and informal meeting will be held in the grass area between Langford Avenue and Hwy. 56 South. Social distancing guidelines will be asked of everyone who attends and those who wish to sit are urged to bring their own chair.