SOW 4-30-21

Kenyon-Wanamingo Noble Knights of the Week for April 30, pictured from left, front, Liliana Guzman, kindergarten, Katie Valek; Thorn Wolf, first grade,Tony Donkers; Olivia Lerfald, first grade, Megan Sabrowsky; Macey Fitcher, first grade, Megan Sabrowsky and David Meyer, second grade, Renee Hildebrandt. Back, Carter Sivahop, second grade, Deb Hinrichs; Gwendelynn LaForce, third grade, Val Ashland; Emily Cordes, third grade, Sandy Sahl; Mali Quam, fourth grade, Jena LeTourneau and Naomi Chmelik, fourth grade, Rhonda Thesing. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School)
