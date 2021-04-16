If you have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and it has been at least 2 weeks since the final dose of vaccine (enough time for your body to develop immunity), you have good protection against illness for yourself.
Fully vaccinated people can:
• Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing
• Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing
• Forgo quarantine and testing following a known exposure to COVID-19 if asymptomatic
• Travel within the United States without testing or self-quarantining before and after travel.
• Travel internationally without testing before leaving (unless required by the destination) and not self-quarantine after arriving back in the United States.
For now, fully vaccinated people should continue to:
• Take precautions in public like wearing a well-fitted mask and physical distancing
• Wear masks, practice physical distancing, and adhere to other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people who are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease or who have an unvaccinated household member who is at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease
• Wear masks, maintain physical distance, and practice other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households
• Avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings
• Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms
• Follow guidance issued by individual employers
• Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations
Goodhue County updates
There have been 121 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in Goodhue County since the last update on April 8, 2021.
An additional 1,614 people in Goodhue County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 2,179 more people have now completed the vaccine series. Data reported as of April 13, 2021.
74,651 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Goodhue County and 5.8% of tests have been positive.