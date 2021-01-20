January 1946
George W. Hanson Jr., a member of Patton’s Third Army, has now returned to his parents’ home following his army discharge. Hanson spent 31 months in the military. Sixteen months were spent overseas in France, Luxemburg, and Germany. He was awarded the Bronze Star for bravery while in Luxemburg and was with the 285th Combat Engineers.
Lloyd “Slugs” Voxland holds the honor of the Kenyon Flying School’s first graduate to have passed his test for a pilot’s license and is now a full-fledged flyer. Slugs has met all of the requirements necessary to complete the private pilot’s course.
January 1961
Thomas Andrew Story, son of Mr. and Mrs. Allan Story, is the winner of the Kenyon Leader’s First Baby Contest of 1961. Thomas was born Jan. 11 at District One Hospital in Faribault.
Rev. Stanley Gjervik, the Calvary Lutheran Church pastor in Honolulu, Hawaii, has accepted a call from the First Lutheran Church of Kenyon to serve as pastor. Pastor Gjervik and his family are expected to arrive in Kenyon in mid-April and will preach his first sermon here on April 23.
January 1970
A Kenyon Navy man had visions of being a guest of Fidel Castro when returning to his base at Great Lakes, IL. Mark Lenway told his parents that his flight took off as scheduled when he heard a man speaking Spanish over the intercom over Illinois. The passengers were wondering if this was a hi-jacking. After landing at O’Hare Field in Chicago, they learned the would-be hijacker was a rookie co-pilot who was practicing Spanish lessons and had left the intercom system open to the passenger area.
Coach Hestad’s Vikings rolled to their ninth straight win defeating Kasson-Mantorville 91-48.
The pressure is mounting on the team. They have been ranked third in Class A behind Waseca and Melrose. Other teams from this area in the top 20 are Northfield at seventh and Red Wing at ninth.