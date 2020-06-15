Berne Wood-Fired Pizza will be hosting three classic car drive-ins this summer — from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, July 29, and Aug. 26. Guests will be able to cruise in driving their classic cars, pick up a curbside pizza and park to enjoy their pizza and the concert, which will be broadcast drive-in style on radio station 98.1 FM. Concerts will include Nathan Davidson from Lost Faculties on June 24, The Ripdoozers on July 29 and Jeremy Jewell on Aug. 26.
A press release states the popularity of Berne’s cruise in events in past years was overwhelming, and guests requested more than one night each summer, which is why the event will take place the last Wednesday of each month this summer. Some guests come with classic cars, but many come just to admire the cars of old driven by others.
Event organizer Julie Moenck said, “It’s neat to see all the different models. The event is often frequented by car clubs driving from both the metro and surrounding communities who caravan to Berne for pizza."