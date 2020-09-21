On Sept. 13, 2020 the Holden Hi-Lites 4-H Club met in person at the Kenyon Depot Park. It has been several months since our club has gathered in person, but it was good to be back together.
This month we elected new club officers, discussed National 4-H week and club charter documents. National 4-H week will be celebrated the week of Oct. 4. The current online enrollment system is being upgraded, so any time after Oct. 1st, 2020 members can re-enroll.
Now is a great time to join 4-H as we begin our new 4-H year. For more information, contact Goodhue County 4-H Extension at 651-385-3100 or email our club leader, Dana Ostertag at danaostertag1@gmail.com.
Submitted by Anna Ostertag — Holden Hi-Lites 4-H Club Reporter