Keith and Morgan Allen of Goodhue County attended the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) Annual Convention held in Austin, Texas Jan. 17-22.
Keith serves as the MFBF District I Director. Attendees had the opportunity to attend farm tours and sessions and hear from U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and AFBF Vice President Scott Vander Wal.
Minnesota Farm Bureau was awarded the New Horizon Award. Minnesota was one of six states being recognized for the most innovative new programs. Minnesota was recognized for it’s work on the opioid epidemic and the promotion of the AFBF and National Farmers Union Farm Town Strong effort. Learn more at farmtownstrong.org.
Farm Bureau delegates representing each state and Puerto Rico concluded the meeting by discussing national resolutions and setting policies for the year. Nearly 60 Farm Bureau members from Minnesota are amongst the nearly 6,000 Farm Bureau members from across the U.S. and Puerto Rico attending the meeting, which also features a variety of workshops, seminars and speakers.