September 1945
Long-awaited and welcome news came to Mr. and Mrs. Carl Larson, who received official word this week that their son Pfc. Clarence (Butch) Larson, a former POW of Japan, is safe and now on his way home.
Sgt. George Horen, son of Mr. and Mrs. C.G. Horen of Skyberg, who has been a POW of Japan since May of 1942, is also on his way home.
From Viking Hi-Lites: The sophomore class has elected Ardean Peterson as class president.
Alpha Wangsness is vice president. Ruth Schneider has been elected secretary and Joan Cole treasurer.
September 1960
President Dwight Eisenhower will take part in the dedication of the new Hiawatha Interstate Bridge at Red Wing. Advance men and security officers will arrive in Red Wing shortly to help make arrangements for the President’s participation in the bridge dedication.
The Grand Opening of the new Kenyon Co-op Oil service station is scheduled according to manager Peder Underdahl. Ugland Construction of Kenyon was the general contractor for the project, which began last spring.
September 1970
The naming and dedication of the Kenyon Athletic Field will take place before the Stewartville-Kenyon football game. The field will be named in honor of the late Lawrence G. Picha, who established an enviable record as an athletic coach and dedicated school man in the Kenyon school system for over 40 years.
Bruce Vermilyea broke his own course record at the Hiawatha Conference cross country meet.
The new meet record for two miles is 9:54. The old record was 10:48.