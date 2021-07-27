World Day of Prayer will be held Saturday, Aug. 7 at Gol Lutheran Church. The church is located 1 mile west of Kenyon on Hwy. 60 and is handicapped accessible. A fellowship and coffee hour will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. with the program starting at 10 a.m.
World Day of Prayer, which includes eight area churches, has been held in the Kenyon area since 1943, usually on the first Friday in March, but as we all know this last year has required many changes. The women from the islands of Vanuatu have written this years program. The program is based on Matthew 7: 24-27, requesting people to "Build on a Strong Foundation." The islands are located in the South Pacific Ocean, out of 80 islands, 65 are inhabited. Please come learn about these people, their lives and their faith.