The 2020 Kenyon Area Historical Society Limited Edition Christmas ornament — a depiction of the Kenyon High-Grade School — is available for purchase for $16 from Kenyon City Hall, State Farm, D & S or by contacting Kevin Anderson at 507-789-6835.
The background of the school
In January of 1915, in need of a large and more sanitary facility, the citizens of Kenyon passed a bond referendum to build a new schoolhouse. The first bond issue failed and it was not until the State Department of Education informed Kenyon residents the state school aid allotment would be refused unless a new school was built. With the threat of losing state aid, the second bond proposal passed.
The cornerstone was laid during an impressive ceremony on June 21, 1915. When the building was demolished, the cornerstone items were recovered. They are now part of the Kenyon Area Historical Society collection.
After numerous delays, the building was completed at the cost of $62,000 in December 1915. During Christmas vacation, the building was made ready for students and staff to begin using after the holiday break.
The ground floor level, classroom consisted of home economics and industrial arts. During this time, L.G. Picha, the industrial arts instructor, added the Art Metal Working class, which was the first of its kind in the state. The music room was also located on this floor.
A "Cracker Box" gymnasium, six feet lower than the ground floor level, was built with bleachers on the west side and a balcony on the east side.
The second floor contained the superintendent's office, classrooms for grades one through six and two junior high classrooms.
A large assembly room and high school classrooms for commercial, history, English, social, biology and chemistry occupied the third floor.
The 1915 building served the Kenyon area as a learning center for 83 years until 1998, when the new Kenyon-Wanamingo School was opened. After sitting empty for many year and becoming an eyesore, the magnificent old Kenyon High-Grade School was razed in 2013.