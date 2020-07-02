The following students have been placed on academic high honor and honor lists (dean's lists) for the past 2020 spring semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato:
Kenyon
• High honor — Madeline McCauley
• Honor — Monica Ellingson and Mara Quam
West Concord
• High honor — Tatyanna Bond
To be eligible for the high honors list, students must achieve a 4.0 straight "A" average, earn a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the honor list. To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.