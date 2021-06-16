The Anderson Center at Tower View will celebrate its 25th Anniversary as a creative nexus and one of the top artistic destinations in the upper Mississippi River region (National Geographic Traveler Magazine) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 24 at 163 Tower View Drive in Red Wing. The family-friendly event will feature artist demonstrations and activities, live music and readings, food vendors, exhibits, and tours. Admission is $5 for the general public and free for Anderson Center members and youth under 18.
Organized as a festive open house, live music will be provided throughout the day by Minnesota favorites Jillian Rae, Chastity Brown, Brent & Sheena, and the students of Universal Music Center on an outdoor stage. Former Minnesota Poet Laureate Joyce Sutphen and current Anderson Center artists-in-residence will offer literary readings in the Tower View Barn. Around the Anderson Center campus, open studios and artist demonstrations will take place, including a demo in the printmaking studio by Minnesota printmaker Richard Stephens.
There will also be an artist reception for “Long Story Short,” a group retrospective art exhibition showcasing 25 years of art and ideas by past and current Anderson Center residents and studio artists. Visitors can take in the newest addition to the 11-acre Sculpture Garden, Perci Chester’s dynamic two-piece sculpture, Film Noir Ensemble and Tower View’s iconic namesake water tower will be open and available to tour.
Sue Gens, Executive Director of the Minnesota State Arts Board, will share remarks at 2 p.m. prior to the cutting of a birthday cake.
The Anderson Center, built between 1915-1921, occupies the former Tower View estate of Dr. Alexander Pierce (A.P.) Anderson, his wife, Lydia, and their four children. Dr. Anderson gained worldwide renown for developing the American breakfast cereals "Quaker Puffed Wheat" and "Quaker Puffed Rice." His estimable life also included achievements as a farmer, educator, scientist, essayist, botanist, and naturalist.
Since 1995, the Anderson Center at Tower View has been the steward of this remarkable historic site, using its resources to support the creative process in an inspiring setting. A grand landmark on the National Register of Historic Places, the Anderson Center brings visitors to Red Wing, provides world-class programming for the local community, and supports artists from around the world.