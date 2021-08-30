Hispanic heritage will once again be celebrated at an annual festival from 2 to 7 p.m on Saturday, Sept 11 in Red Wing’s Central Park.
“We strive to present a carnival-like atmosphere that is true to our Mexican culture and that of other Latin American groups,” said Williams Ortiz, who has been involved since the festival began.
The new Hispanic Outreach community engagement coordinator, Veronica Escalona, is looking forward to seeing the fruits of a great deal of hard labor by staff and volunteers during the past months. Food trucks—Mexican, Puerto Rican, Salvadorian—will serve authentic tastes of new and traditional Hispanic fare. Local vendor carts will also participate.
The opening act will be the colorful Chico Chavez Orchestra, followed by the Mariachi Jalisco De Minnesota.
The paleta cart is an important part of the Mexican/Chicano culture. Artist Jessica Lopez will demonstrate her paleta-inspired, mobile screen-printing method, creating silkscreen posters.
There will also be art, a drum circle, face painting and balloon animals. A favorite with children is hitting the piñata and gathering the candies that spill forth.
The Hispanic Outreach executive director Lucy Richardson said, “This celebration would not be possible without the many volunteers who support our endeavors. The day is filled with opportunities to bond with friends, community members and people of all ages,”
The festival truly offers something for everyone. COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including hand washing stations located throughout the venue. Handicap-accessible rest rooms are onsite.