Minnesota State Sheriff's Mounted Posse 53rd Anniversary Convention, hosted by Goodhue County, takes place March 19 at Treasure Island Resort and Casino, 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road, Welch.

The public is welcome to attend. Posse convention cost is $30 per person, or $55 per couple.

Convention events include the following:

• 2:30 p.m. Registration

• 4 p.m. Scrapbook entry

• 5:15 p.m. Welcome

• 5:30 p.m. Dinner (Seasoned pork loin and chardonnay chicken with all the fixings)

• 6:30 p.m. Introduction of state posse, business meeting, Posse Person of the Year award, scrapbook judging, raffles, live auction and silent auction.

If you want a PDF or paper copy of the registration, please email Deputy Hofschulte at Jenny.Hofschulte@Co.Goodhue.MN.US.

