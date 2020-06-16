The Goodhue County Historical Society will open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 7.
A press release states GCHS is taking every precaution for the safety and care of all visitors, staff and volunteers. The well-being of the community is also of utmost importance.
"We appreciate your patience, flexibility, and understanding as we move forward to open the museum," the release states.
All visitors are requested to call the museum at least one hour ahead of time to control the number of people in the building and comply with social distancing guidelines. Those interested in using the research library are also urged to call one day in advance.
See facebook.com/GoodhueCountyHistoricalSociety or goodhuecountyhistory.org for updates.