Representatives of Red Wing, Goodhue County and the Minnesota Department of Transportation will talk about their plans for the season at a virtual news conference 9:30 a.m., Thursday for residents to get a look at some of the upcoming road construction projects.
Attend the meeting by following the link: https://bit.ly/2QMzvSI (Event number: 187 999 6534, Attendee password: Mississippi) or calling in for (audio-only) at 1-855-282-6330 or 415-655-0003 (Access code: 187 999 6534).
Leaders from each entity will present a sampling of their key projects for the 2021 season and then take questions during the 45-minute event. MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. Those in need of a reasonable accommodation in order to fully participate in the event, like an ASL or spoken language interpreter, or need documents in an alternate format, such as braille or large print, contact Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or email ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us as soon as possible, but no later than 48 hours before the scheduled event.
Visit MnDOT’s construction project website for more information or join MnDOT Southeast Minnesota Facebook group or follow them on Twitter. For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.